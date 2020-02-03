It's all consuming.
Ditch Your Cramped Desk and Go Sit On the Couch With This Memory Foam Lap Desk

Ana Suarez
LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk | $20 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk | $20 | Amazon

Why are you sitting at a boring old desk? You can go sit on your comfy couch and watch TV while you work. Get a LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk for $20 from Amazon. This lap desk fits up to 15.6" inch laptops, cell phones tablets, or e-readers. It has a tapered memory foam cushion to provide stability for your devices and an ergonomic wrist pad to make typing comfortable.

Ana Suarez

Ana works as the senior commerce editor at The Inventory. Her dream job is to make her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

