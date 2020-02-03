Ditch Your Cramped Desk and Go Sit On the Couch With This Memory Foam Lap Desk

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk | $20 | Amazon
Why are you sitting at a boring old desk? You can go sit on your comfy couch and watch TV while you work. Get a LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk for $20 from Amazon. This lap desk fits up to 15.6" inch laptops, cell phones tablets, or e-readers. It has a tapered memory foam cushion to provide stability for your devices and an ergonomic wrist pad to make typing comfortable.