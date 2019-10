Energizer LED Headlamp Flashlight | $8 | Amazon

Free up your hands during your overnight camping trip with this Energizer LED Headlamp Flashlight. This no-frills model can let you see in the dark without having to hold a flashlight. Better still, it pivots. It’s unlikely to match the quality of headlamps from Black Diamond, but in a bind, they’re better than nothing and at $8, a great bargain.

It’s a few cents off the best price we’ve ever seen.