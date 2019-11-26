Ditch Your Broken, Old Christmas Lights And Get LED String Lights For Only $8

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

TaoTronics LED String Lights, 33 Feet | $8 | Amazon | Promo code KINJABD9

Have your Christmas lights seen better days? That’s what happens when you use the same string of lights year after year! Get yourself some new lights before the holiday season is in full swing. Right now, you can get a 33-foot string of TaoTronics LED String Lights for $8 when you use p romo code KINJABD9.