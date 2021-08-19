Frigidaire Ice Maker | $108 | Amazon



Love ice in your drinks but hate dealing with ice trays? Samesies. Stop pouring water into those plastic contraptions and upgrade your ice game with the Frigidaire Ice Maker, now $108 at Amazon. It makes bullet-shaped ice cubes in under 9 minutes and can store up to 1.7 lbs of ice at once. Its 1.7-liter capacity means it can make about 26 lbs of ice every day, so you’re covered even if you decide to throw an end-of-summer bash. You can even watch your ice being made thanks to its see-through window. Its handy ice basket and scoop can help you stay tidy, and the machine will even let you know when it’s full or out of water. Easy-peasy.