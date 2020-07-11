It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Ditch the Wires with FIIL's $50 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
34
Save
FIIL T1X TWS True Wireless Earbuds | $50 | Amazon
FIIL T1X TWS True Wireless Earbuds | $50 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

FIIL T1X TWS True Wireless Earbuds | $50 | Amazon

Wired earbuds can be such a pain... well, most of the time. If you just want one bud in, then you gotta shove the other one down your shirt. Trying to walk? Hope your wire is long enough to get from wherever you store it to your earholes. Avoid all those annoyances with FIIL’s wireless earbuds, on sale for just $50 on Amazon.

Advertisement

These noise-cancelling earbuds have bluetooth chips in both earbuds, which helps to guarantee a strong connection to your device. A welcome addition, as I’ve had plenty of bluetooth headsets that had connectivity issues. FIIL’s earbuds provide 24 hours of music playing time and only take around 40 minutes to charge, as well. So make the jump from wired to wireless. It’s only $50, so why not?

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab the $7 Nintendo Switch Playstand and Truly Play Anywhere

Get a Cool Breeze Anywhere in the House With the $12 Wireless Clip Fan

Friday's Best Deals: Watch Dogs Legion, Bomaker ANC Headphones, Nike Air Max, and More

Drive Shucking: A Cheaper Way to Fill Your NAS