Ditch the Wires with FIIL's $50 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

FIIL T1X TWS True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

FIIL T1X TWS True Wireless Earbuds | $50 | Amazon

Wired earbuds can be such a pain... well, most of the time. If you just want one bud in, then you gotta shove the other one down your shirt. Trying to walk? Hope your wire is long enough to get from wherever you store it to your earholes. Avoid all those annoyances with FIIL’s wireless earbuds, on sale for just $50 on Amazon.

Advertisement

These noise-cancelling earbuds have bluetooth chips in both earbuds, which helps to guarantee a strong connection to your device. A welcome addition, as I’ve had plenty of bluetooth headsets that had connectivity issues. FIIL’s earbuds provide 24 hours of music playing time and only take around 40 minutes to charge, as well. So make the jump from wired to wireless. It’s only $50, so why not?