Ditch the Wire and Try a Pair of Tribit Bluetooth Headphones for $25

Tribit XFree Go Bluetooth Headphones Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Tribit XFree Go Bluetooth Headphones | $25 | Amazon

Tribit’s ultra-affordable headphones have garnered great reviews for the price, and now you can try its latest pair for just $25. The Tribit XFree Go is a pair of over-ear Bluetooth headphones featuring 24-hour playback, CVC 8.0 noise-canceling mics, two-hour charging with four minutes of playback after just ten minutes on the juicer, and Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 33 feet of range.