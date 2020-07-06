Ditch the Wire and Try a Pair of Tribit Bluetooth Headphones for $25

It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
Tribit XFree Go Bluetooth Headphones | $25 | Amazon

Tribit’s ultra-affordable headphones have garnered great reviews for the price, and now you can try its latest pair for just $25. The Tribit XFree Go is a pair of over-ear Bluetooth headphones featuring 24-hour playback, CVC 8.0 noise-canceling mics, two-hour charging with four minutes of playback after just ten minutes on the juicer, and Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 33 feet of range.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

