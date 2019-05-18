Tired of eating pre-packed snacks and sandwiches whenever you go camping? If you love the outdoors but aren’t the best at making a fire to cook yourself dinner, worry not. Now, you can get a Jetboil Genesis Basecamp Cooking System for about $40 off. The system functions as a standalone stove or can interlock with other Jetboil products to create an outdoor cooking range.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Ditch the Sandwiches On Your Next Camping Trip and Bring This Jetboil Cooking System
Tired of eating pre-packed snacks and sandwiches whenever you go camping? If you love the outdoors but aren’t the best at making a fire to cook yourself dinner, worry not. Now, you can get a Jetboil Genesis Basecamp Cooking System for about $40 off. The system functions as a standalone stove or can interlock with other Jetboil products to create an outdoor cooking range.