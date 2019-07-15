Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Waterpik Water Flosser Gold Box | Amazon

Stop using a piece of string to get gunk out from between your teeth, and start using a soothing stream of water. The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas and is up to 50% more effective than floss for improving gum health—and for Prime Day, it’s on sale for just $40. The Waterpik is the proud owner of the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance, and with 7 different changeable tips, the whole family can get in on the flossing fun. Just choose your color, and check out before this deal disappears.