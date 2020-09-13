It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Ditch The Charging Cable And Power Up Your Phone Wirelessly With This $8 Wireless Charger Stand

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
290
Save
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All
Torteco Wireless Charger | $8 | Amazon | Use code 50KFVFP8
Torteco Wireless Charger | $8 | Amazon | Use code 50KFVFP8
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Advertisement

Torteco Wireless Charger | $8 | Amazon | Use code 50KFVFP8

I only recently got a wireless charging stand to sit next to my bed and let me tell you: Those extra seconds to plug in your phone versus just popping it onto a wireless charging stand don’t feel like much bright and early this morning but they make all the difference at the end of a long workday. There have been nights I’ve been so exhausted that I am too lazy to reach for the cord— a wireless charger pad/stand negates that issue.

Advertisement

Don’t ever wake up with a dead phone again! Pop one of these Torteco wireless charging stands next to your bed so that one of the easiest tasks of your day becomes even easier and less likely to be forgotten. This stand has pretty good ratings and is universally compatible and also works through your phone case (up to 4mm). Normally $17, bring it down to $8 with promo code 50KFVFP8.

G/O Media may get a commission
TaoTronics Bluetooth Magnetic Earbuds
TaoTronics Bluetooth Magnetic Earbuds
Use the promo code MAG54
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The 10 Best Deals of September 11, 2020

Add Some Aromatherapy To Your Routine With Almost Half Off Of This Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser [Exclusive]

Get a Handle on the Changing Fall Weather With 45% Off This TaoTronics Tower Fan and 30% Off a Ceramic Heater [Exclusive]

The 10 Best Deals of September 10, 2020