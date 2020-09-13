Ditch The Charging Cable And Power Up Your Phone Wirelessly With This $8 Wireless Charger Stand

Torteco Wireless Charger 50KFVFP8 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Torteco Wireless Charger | $8 | Amazon | Use code 50KFVFP8

I only recently got a wireless charging stand to sit next to my bed and let me tell you: Those extra seconds to plug in your phone versus just popping it onto a wireless charging stand don’t feel like much bright and early this morning but they make all the difference at the end of a long workday. There have been nights I’ve been so exhausted that I am too lazy to reach for the cord— a wireless charger pad/stand negates that issue.

Advertisement

Don’t ever wake up with a dead phone again! Pop one of these Torteco wireless charging stands next to your bed so that one of the easiest tasks of your day becomes even easier and less likely to be forgotten. This stand has pretty good ratings and is universally compatible and also works through your phone case (up to 4mm). Normally $17, bring it down to $8 with promo code 50KFVFP8.

G/O Media may get a commission TaoTronics Bluetooth Magnetic Earbuds Buy for $12 from TaoTronics Use the promo code MAG54