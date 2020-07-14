It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Ditch the AirPods for Anker's Wallet-Friendly Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds, Now $45

Gabe Carey
Anker Soundcore Life P2 | $45 | Amazon
For years now, our readers and staff alike have praised Anker’s low-cost, high-value tech accessories for putting the bigger brands to shame in terms of pricing. Despite coming in at less than half the price of a pair of standard AirPods—you know, the non-pro kind without the waterproof/sweatproof functionality and active noise cancellation—the Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds deliver high-quality sound by way of their graphene drivers, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and dual mics in each bud for crystal clear phone calls.

If the prohibitive asking price has you on the fence about AirPods, now 25% off, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 are equipped with “Push and Go” technology, similar to Apple’s H1 chip insofar as it trades the device pairing headache of Bluetooth for an effortless connection.

