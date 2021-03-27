Ditch That Pricey Gym Membership and Workout Your Whole Body From Home With a Rowing Machine for as Low as $80

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Kucate Rowing Machine | $80 | Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine | $89 | Amazon

Pricey gym memberships should be a thing of the past. I mean, right now, it’s not safe to be in enclosed spaces with heavy-breathing strangers anyway. And 2021? We’re all about doing what we can from home to help fight this virus.

Why not get a full-body workout with a fantastic price on a rowing machine?

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 rowing machine is down to $89 right now. It can handle up to 220 lbs. and it has 12 adjustable resistance levels so you can control the challenge.

Another limited-time deal on Amazon is this Kucate rowing machine for just $80. This one can handle up to 265 lbs. Don’t miss out! Amazon is mum on how long both of these great prices will last.