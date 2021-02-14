Ditch That Nasty Acetone and Remove Even the Glitteriest of Manicures in a Snap With 25% off This Cult-Favorite Peel-off Base Coat

UNT Ready For Takeoff Peelable Base Coat Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

UNT Ready For Takeoff Peelable Base Coat | $12 | Amazon

If you’ve ever made the mistake of applying glitter nail polish, you know it basically takes an exorcism to remove every last bit of sparkle once you’re sick of it.

Sure, you have the option of soaking your nails in acetone to remove it all— but that leaves me with red, itchy hands after, personally. A nd even if it doesn’t bother your skin, the acetone strips natural oils from your nails . If you are also done with harmful acetone, you’ve got to give a peel-off base coat a try.

There’s nowhere better to start than the UNT Ready For Takeoff Peelable Base Coat, now just $12 at Amazon. This cult-favorite base coat (which even used to be a favorite of popular nail-art YouTuber Simply Nailogical before she created her own peel-off base coat ) makes removing your nail polish so easy you won’t want to go back.

When you’re finished with your manicure and ready for a new look, just dab a bit of your preferred skin oil (I use jojoba) around your cuticles, and then peel away. It’s especially satisfying to see the polish come off in one go!

Grab it while the price is good.