Distract Yourself From the Election, and Make Movie Night Every Night With $850 off a 4K HDR Laser Projector

Since it could be weeks before we know the final results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in the meantime, you may want to invest in some much-needed escapism. And while movie theaters are largely closed or unsafe to attend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an ultra-short-throw projector can play your movies on the big screen without taking too much space. Instead of emitting light outward, these handy entertainment devices fire upward onto the wall or, better yet, a screen, to transform your home into a cinematic experience of its own. This model from Vava in particular boasts HDR10, a built-in Harman Kardon soundbar, and Android TV smart software, and is currently on sale for $1,950—$850 off the list price.

Whether you’re watching Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (very nice) with my wiiiiife (wait, what?), I’m Thinking of Ending Things, or one of the other two movies that came out this year I’m not remembering, your picture will be clear and your sound crisp out of the box. And as long as technology doesn’t advance to the point of this projector’s obsolescence before then, Vava says its 2,500-ANSI lumen light source can last up to 17 years, or 25,000 hours of use. Oddly enough, this price is $250 lower than it was on Prime Day, despite the fact the company sold out its entire stock within hours that day. But if you’re worried that’s reflective of its quality, worry not: I took the Vava 4K projector for a spin at CES earlier this year and was blown away by what I saw.