Disney Wants You to Be Ready for Fun in the Sun With Free Shipping, Including Their Swim Section

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying gatherings are all good for the vaccinated, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans free shipping sitewide; use the code FREESHIP. This will work the rest of the day.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The R2-D2 Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name. It’s a great summer accessory for someone out of the world.

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with this cute rash guard. Featuring Spidey’s logo, this comfy swim top will protect your little superhero from even the hottest sun. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while having a beach day. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Minnie Mouse Striped Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside, so it will keep your most important contains safe from sand and sea. But it’s definitely adorable with the delightful face of this sweet little mouse.