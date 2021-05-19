Disney Wants You to Be Ready for Fun in the Sun With 30% off Their Swimwear Section

30% off Swimwear Graphic : Sheilah Villari

30% off Swimwear | Disney Store



Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying outdoor ga therings are all good, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans 30% off swimwear and accessories, and no code is needed.

Advertisement

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Cupcakes Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name.

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with these cute slides. Featuring Spidey’s mask, these fit comfy on your little superhero’s feet and will protect them even on the hottest of sands. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation or beach trip.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Winnie the Pooh Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. There’s a Pooh bag joke in here somewhere, I’m sure. But it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of the beloved bear.

Advertisement

You can also grab free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.