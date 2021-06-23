Disney Wants You to Be Ready for Fun in the Sun With 25% off Their Swimwear Section

25% off Swimwear Section Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying gatherings are all good for the vaccinated, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans 25% off swimwear and accessories, and no code is needed.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The R2-D2 Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name. It’s a great summer accessory for someone out of the world.

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with these cute swim shoes. Featuring Spidey’s logo, these fit comfy on your little superhero’s feet and will protect them even on the hottest of sands. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation or beach trip.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Daisy Duck Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. But it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of this darling duck.

You can also grab free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.