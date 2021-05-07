Disney Wants You to Be Ready for Fun in the Sun With 20% off Their Swimwear Section

20% off Swimwear SWIM20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging . With the CDC saying outdoor gatherings are all good, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans 20% off s wimwear and accessories with the code SWIM20. Just spend $50 and watch the savings come off your total.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Cupcakes Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name.

If you’re in search of a cute flirty new swimsuit, this tropical one is just that. While it has tiny Mickeys on it, there are some major Moana vibes. The ruffles at the top and straps are the perfect touch of daintiness. The bright green and pink color will certainly pop where ver you flaunt this.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something very sweet about this Winnie the Pooh Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. There’s a Pooh bag joke in here somewhere, I’m sure. B ut it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of the beloved bear.

You can also grab f ree s hipping on orders over $75 with the c ode SHIPMAGIC.