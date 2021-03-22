Disinfectant Every Filthy Surface With This 5-Pack of Wipes for Just $10

5-Pack: 72ct Disinfectant Surface Wipes with Bleach Graphic : Sheilah Villari

5-Pack: 72ct Disinfectant Wipes with Bleach | $10 | Meh



Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with constantly cleaning and wiping things down, I’d still recommend a giant box of Disinfectant Wipes. With a pack like this, you can use them on most surfaces. You’re only paying $10, so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

320 wipes for just $10 is a steal; that’s something like three cents per wipe. With the five -packs, you can toss one in your bag, and in every room, you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids, but I usually have them for my dog, who can make a mess anywhere. These sheets are a cleaning product with bleach, so they absolutely should not be used on the skin or body. But they can be used on hard surfaces in your home, office, school, whatever it may be. The fresh bleach scent leaves a clean smell that isn’t overwhelming. So outside of actual messes and accidents, these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary. The multi-function aspect makes these a must-buy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.