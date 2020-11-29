Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection is Down to $20 and Holy Cow That's a Spicy Deal

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection (PS4) | $20 | Amazon
Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection (Xbox) | $20 | Amazon
I’ve been sifting through a never-ending barrage of game deals this Blyber Weekend, but I think I’ve finally found the winner. Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection is $20 right now at Amazon. Why’s that such a good deal? This package just came out in August and usually sells for $60. Sure, it’s a bundle of older games, but what a bundle it is. You’ll get Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outside, and Prey for that price. Just about each one of those is worth $20 on their own, so this is a no-brainer if you’ve yet to play any of these standout titles from Arkane Studios.
