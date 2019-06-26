Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Z Grills 2019 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker | $549 | Amazon

If you want to get started with <Mark Zuckerberg voice> smokin’ some meats, an electric pellet grill is one of the easiest ways to get delicious, consistent results.



Traeger is the best-known brand in the space, but many of our readers have suggested looking into other brands, which often offer similar quality at a lower price. This model from Z Grills is marked down to $549 today, and offers a whopping 700 square inches of cooking surface. To get the same amount of space from a Traeger, you’d be paying about $200 more. They even throw in a cover for free.