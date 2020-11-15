It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Discover Your DNA Story With Half Off an AncestryDNA Test Kit

Elizabeth Lanier
AncestryDNA Test Kit | $47 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

You can get 53% off an AncestryDNA test kit as a part of Amazon’s Holiday Dash sale today. With this kit, you send your saliva sample off and can then expect results online about your DNA and ethnic makeup within six to eight weeks.

I don’t know about your family, but I feel like this is the kind of thing a lot of older relatives of mine would love as a gift and this kit is seriously a steal of a price at only $47.

Unfortunately, this amazing deal is good for today only, so you’ve got to act fast if you’re interested.

If you want even more information from your DNA kit, such as health details like if you are a carrier of certain inherited conditions, the top-selling 23andMe kit is also on sale for half off today, bringing it down to $100.

