Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Update: Sold out

You could live your whole life cooking boxed Barilla pasta, and never once realize how fun and rewarding it can be to make your own. This Philips pasta maker is down to an all-time low $150 today in Amazon’s Gold Box, which is a whopping $58 less than its Prime Day deal.

Advertisement

Just mix your dough, choose a noodle plate (you get spaghetti, fettucini, penne and lasagne) and let the machine do the hard work of extruding the pasta. <Kisses fingers like an Italian chef> Delizioso!

Let's Make Some Fuckin' Pasta A few weeks ago, I made some fuckin’ pasta. The pasta I made is right there in the image above.… Read more Read

You’ll probably want a drying rack to go with it.