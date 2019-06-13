Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cuisinart Steam & Convection Oven | $186 | Amazon

The secret to the fastest, most evenly-cooking toaster ovens out there might surprise you. It’s steam!



Steam ovens have long been a secret weapon of bakeries and restaurants, but consumer models are finally starting to go mainstream, and today’s deal is the most affordable we’ve seen yet. Cuisinart’s Steam & Convection Oven is big enough to accommodate a 12" pizza, a 4.5 pound chicken, or four large slices of bread, and its water reservoir can push up to two hours of continuous steam for faster, more even cooking when combined with the unit’s broilers and convection fans.

$186 is the best price ever on this oven, and the best price we’ve ever seen on any countertop steam oven.