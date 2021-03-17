Dirty Floors? Suck It up With up To 50% off Vacuums From Dyson, Hoover, Samsung, and More at Home Depot

Up To 50% off Vacuums Image : Dyson

Up To 50% off Vacuums | The Home Depot

It’s like my mom always told me: No one wants to date someone with a dirty floor. Fast forward a few years, and now I’m married, and I owe it all to my Dyson V7 Motorhead. While that particular model is excluded from the sale, you can get the more recent V8 model from The Home Depot for even less in today’s sweeping (no pun intended) Special Buy offer. Shop this 1-day-only sale for deep markdowns on reputable brands including Dyson, Hoover, Shark, Dirt Devil, Samsung, Bobsweep, and Ryobi.



Advertisement

Whether or not you’re ready to go cordless, you can take your pick between a lineup of vacuum cleaners that don’t suck but do suck if you’re picking up what I’m putting down. Get it? Vacuum humor. Vacuumor. Starting at just $60 for the Dirt Devil Endura, you can step it up to a Hoover for just $90 or step it up to a PetHair-perfected robot vacuum for $170. Samsung’s $199 Jetbot not only automatically picks up dust and debris but also doubles as a mop, making it an extra great value. But of course, for maximum savings, look no further than the Bobsweep PetHair Plus—slashed 50% from its usual $400 price point.