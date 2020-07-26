It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Dip Your Toe Into The Air Frying Game (Not Literally) With the $24 Compact Air Fryer

Elizabeth Henges
If you’re looking to try out air frying, but not convinced enough to drop a lot of money on one, maybe consider this Magic Chef snack air fryer. It’s $24 at Meh, and it’s the perfect entry to the air frying game. This air fryer is small, but it’s the perfect size for side-dishes, snacks, or cooking for one. It doesn’t take up much counter space due to its size, and if you end up not liking it, it’s easy to re-gift! If you want to try something new to jazz up your dishes, now is your chance. Don’t wait too long, though, as this deal only last until the end of the day, or until they sell out.

