Digivolve Your Digimon Card Game Setup When You Pre-Order This Omnimon Playmat and Sleeve Set for $35

What’s up Digi-folk? The new Volume 2 of the Digimon Card Game Tamer’s Set is available for pre- order which includes a playmat and 60 sleeves for your cards. The set features artwork of Omnimon, the combined form of WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon . As someone who grew up loving the anime and likely burnt a hole through his VHS copy of Digmon: The Movie, seeing Omnimon again just sent me on quite the nostalgia trip. I could not possibly tell you if the American English release of that movie holds up, but do you know what does hold up? The soundtrack. All Star by Smashmouth, One Week by the Barenaked Ladies, The Impression That I Get by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, All My Best Friends Are Metalheads by Less Than Jake, freaking The Rockafeller Skank by Fatboy Slim??!?! Simply banger after BANGER. Do yourself a favor by pre-ordering this Digimon Card Game set and blast this soundtrack while you battle on it.