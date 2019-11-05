Digitize Your Sketches With This Discounted Wacom Tablet, Plus Two Months of Free Adobe Photo Apps

Wacom makes some of the best drawing tablets around and this Intuos Pro Paper Edition blends digital art with traditional pencil-and-paper to instantly create digital versions of your more tangible art. This tablet is down to $325, which already within striking distance of its lowest price ever. As if that weren’t enough, it comes with a two-month free subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan which includes Lightroom and Photoshop. The plan is normally $9.99 a month, and will be after your two month subscription is up if you don’t cancel.

Advertisement