Wacom makes some of the best drawing tablets around and this Intuos Pro Paper Edition blends digital art with traditional pencil-and-paper to instantly create digital versions of your more tangible art. This tablet is down to $325, which already within striking distance of its lowest price ever. As if that weren’t enough, it comes with a two-month free subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan which includes Lightroom and Photoshop. The plan is normally $9.99 a month, and will be after your two month subscription is up if you don’t cancel.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Digitize Your Sketches With This Discounted Wacom Tablet, Plus Two Months of Free Adobe Photo Apps
Share This Story
More in Kinja Deals
About the author
Eric Ravenscraft
Freelance writer for The Inventory.