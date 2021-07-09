It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Dig Up This $24 Deal On Shovel Knight for Xbox One

Pounce on the 8-bit heads in this throwback indie platformer

Shep McAllister
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Xbox One) | $24 | Best Buy
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Xbox One) | $24 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Yacht Club Games
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Xbox One) | $24 | Best Buy

Shovel Knight is, without question, the best early-90s game to come out in 2014, and if you still haven’t picked it up, the Treasure Trove edition is marked down to $24 on Xbox One today.

The Treasure Trove edition includes the original game, two standalone bonus campaigns, and the ability to swap your character’s gender.

This story was originally published by Shep McAllister on 04/13/2018 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 07/09/2021.

