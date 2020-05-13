It's all consuming.
Dice Your Food to Perfection With a $20 Set of Cuisinart Knives

Filed to:Kinja Deals
Who doesn’t want a set of colorful knives for your kitchen? If your current knife set is dull and uninspiring, I would grab this $19 Cuisinart 6-piece knife set that is 62% off. It includes a chef knife, slicing knife, serrated bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and a pairing knife. It also includes six knife covers and comes with a lifetime warranty through Cuisinart. You’ll never be confused about which knife is which again since they’re basically color-coded. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

