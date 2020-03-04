It's all consuming.
Dice All Your Veggies With A Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Ignacia
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper | $22 | Amazon
Best Tech Deals
If you’re tired of chopping all your fruits and veggies by hand, I have a solution for you–the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. It’s only $22 and has seven different inserts (including a manual juicer!) to dice, slice, and spiralize like a pro. It also comes with a handy container to store everything after you’re done. I’d grab one of these handy kitchen gadgets before it’s gone!

