Diablo 3 Eternal Collection [Switch] | $40 | Amazon

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection [Switch] | $30 | Newegg

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Update: Just $30 at Newegg.

Now that it’s out on Switch, you can take Diablo III with you anywhere, and at $40, it’s never been cheaper. The Eternal Collection includes all of the DLC Blizzard has ever released for the game, plus a skin that you’ll only find here: Ganondorf.