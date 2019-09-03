Screenshot: Kotaku

Devil May Cry 5 is a demon-slaying romp, and you can get it for the best price ever right now on Amazon.



Here’s what Heather Alexandra at Kotaku had to say about it:

The experience itself is a blur, but I know two things for certain. The first is that while there’s nary a drop of romance in the game, every one of Devil May Cry 5’ssexy trash protagonists has absolutely fucked. The second is that every bone-splintering, blood-splattering moment I spent with them was a goddamn blast.

Today on Amazon, you can get a copy of the game on PS4 for just $30, after a $9.41 discount is applied at checkout.