It's all consuming.
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition Falls to Lowest Ever $36 on Xbox One

Quentyn Kennemer
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (Xbox One) | $36 | Amazon
Image: Capcom
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (Xbox One) | $36 | Amazon

Prime your Devil Breaker for a long night of demon slaying. Xbox One owners can jump into Devil May Cry 5 with all its DLC included in the Deluxe Edition for just $36 today. That’s the lowest we’ve seen for a physical copy.

Devil May Cry 5 features three playable characters, including Nero, his best friend and ballistics engineer Nico, and V, who looks like a dejected undertaker. Each brandishes their own unique tools and powers to fight the hellbent hordes spilling from a gigantic demonic tree. It’s good fun and one of the best DMC games in the series, so give it a chance, won’t ya?

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

