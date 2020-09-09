Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition Falls to Lowest Ever $36 on Xbox One

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (Xbox One) | $36 | Amazon

Prime your Devil Breaker for a long night of demon slaying. Xbox One owners can jump into Devil May Cry 5 with all its DLC included in the Deluxe Edition for just $36 today. That’s the lowest we’ve seen for a physical copy.

Devil May Cry 5 features three playable characters, including Nero, his best friend and ballistics engineer Nico, and V, who looks like a dejected undertaker. E ach brandishes their own unique tools and powers to fight the hellbent hordes spilling from a gigantic demonic tree. It’s good fun and one of the best DMC games in the series, so give it a chance, won’t ya?