Determine What Your Pooch Is Down to the Percentage With Orivet's Dog DNA Test

Orivet Dog DNA Test Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Orivet Dog DNA Test | $95 | StackSocial



Curious to know what makes your curious dog so clever ? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let Orivet take the guessing work out of what your canine might be with their DNA Test Kit. It’s 12% off and i s comparable to others on the market.

Advertisement

Not only will Orivet be able to determine the breeds that make up your pooch down to the percentage, but they will give you a plan to help make their life the best it can be. The Orivet LifePlan that will be sent to you is a personalized wellness plan based on breed, age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle. This will make it easier to form diet decisions and provide tips for health risks that might be on the horizon. Use the specialized swabs on your sweet fur baby and mail the DNA samples in the pre-paid envelope. Through your online account, you will get the results in about a month. Here you will also keep track of any changes . If you’ve even been on the fence about wondering what your good boy or girl is, a DNA test that’s simple and noninvasive is the way to go. Once you have the results, you can tailor a new life to make sure your best pal is fit as long as possible.

Shipping is $3 on this.