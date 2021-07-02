Destroy Your Free Time By Filling It With Destroy All Humans for Nintendo Switch for $34

Destroy All Humans (Nintendo Switch) Graphic : THQ Nordic

Destroy All Humans (Nintendo Switch) | $34 | Amazon

Destroy All Humans originally released in 2005 and became a cult classic among fans. This tongue-in-cheek 50's sci-fi romp let’s you take on the role of the alien invaders—subverting the typical setup of defending earth from said invaders. Combining bits of Hitman-esque stealth missions with the ability to toss helpless humans around the air like Control, this visually enhanced remake is a game you should certainly pick up if you missed your chance 16 years ago.