It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Destroy Your Free Time By Filling It With Destroy All Humans for Nintendo Switch for $34

Experience the remake of the hit destructive sandbox game form 2005

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Destroy All Humans (Nintendo Switch) | $34 | Amazon
Destroy All Humans (Nintendo Switch) | $34 | Amazon
Graphic: THQ Nordic
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Destroy All Humans (Nintendo Switch) | $34 | Amazon

Destroy All Humans originally released in 2005 and became a cult classic among fans. This tongue-in-cheek 50's sci-fi romp let’s you take on the role of the alien invaders—subverting the typical setup of defending earth from said invaders. Combining bits of Hitman-esque stealth missions with the ability to toss helpless humans around the air like Control, this visually enhanced remake is a game you should certainly pick up if you missed your chance 16 years ago.

Advertisement
Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech