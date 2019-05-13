Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Just because we’re through the worst of cold and flu season, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be worried about germs. They are on virtually every surface in your home, especially if you have kids that love to sneeze with their mouths wide open. Get rid of all of the bacteria lurking in your home with a 320 ct. of Lysol Handi-Pack Disinfecting Wipes. The wipes are normally $15, but you can get the lemon and lime blossom scent for $3 off. These packs can easily be tossed under the sink, in your car, or in your bag, for on-the-go use, and yes, you can even use them on your electronics (because your phone is disgusting!)