It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Destroy All Humans! Crypto-137 Edition Packs Tons of Collectibles, Now $20 off on PS4

Quentyn Kennemer
Destroy All Humans! Crypto-137 Edition (PS4) | $380 | Amazon
Aliens beaten you so far into submission that you have no choice but to join their side? If you’re a Destroy All Fans faithful, this Crypto-137 Edition needs to be on your starship’s radar. And I totally understand if it wasn’t with its ridiculous $400 price tag. PlayStation 4 owners can get it a tad cheaper today, though, with a $20 discount sitting over at Amazon. That’s still a lot of money to spend on one game, so here’s everything THQ Nordic included to convince you to spend it:

  • 23"/60cm crypto-137 Figurine with secret planetary compartment
  • Official Crypto backpack
  • Patented eye-popping anti-stress Toy
  • Change crypto’s in-game appearance with all in-game Skins available at launch
  • Crypto Key Chain
  • Steel Case
  • Six Lithographs

Then there’s the game itself, the premise of which you can liken to human genocide by an extraterrestrial race.

The way 2020's gone, let’s hope this isn’t a grim foreshadowing.

