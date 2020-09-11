Destroy All Humans! Crypto-137 Edition Packs Tons of Collectibles, Now $20 off on PS4

Destroy All Humans! Crypto-137 Edition (PS4) | $380 | Amazon

Aliens beaten you so far into submission that you have no choice but to join their side? If you’re a Destroy All Fans faithful, this Crypto-137 Edition needs to be on your starship’s radar. And I totally understand if it wasn’t with its ridiculous $400 price tag. PlayStation 4 owners can get it a tad cheaper today, though, with a $20 discount sitting over at Amazon. That’s still a lot of money to spend on one game , so here’s everything THQ Nordic included to convince you to spend it:

23"/60cm crypto-137 Figurine with secret planetary compartment

Official Crypto backpack

Patented eye-popping anti-stress Toy

Change crypto’s in-game appearance with all in-game Skins available at launch

Crypto Key Chain

Steel Case

Six Lithographs

Then there’s the game itself, the premise of which you can liken to human genocide by an extraterrestrial race.

Advertisement

The way 2020's gone, let’s hope this isn’t a grim foreshadowing.