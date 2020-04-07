Delve into this Deluge of Dell (and Alienware) Deals

Hey there gamers and work-from-homers. If your current computer is just not cutting it for you, I have some great deals you’ll want to read about. Even if you’re just looking for a new mouse or monitor, you’ll want to stay tuned; you may just find the new piece of tech that makes you fall in love with Dell and Alienware.



I’ve gathered a number of sales on laptops, desktops, monitors, computer mice, a headset, and even a docking station full of useful ports. Some of the computers are on the budget side, geared more toward work and multitasking. And others on this list, well, let’s just say you’re going to enjoy your FPS. As far as the other gear goes, the price and target audience varies as well, so read on to find your fit!



We’re starting off strong with this 2-in-1 Dell Inspiron 11. If you’ve never tried a 2-in-1, you’ve really been m issing out. Use it as a laptop for working and typing up documents, fold it up into a tablet for creative projects and casual gaming, or leave it halfway folded in tent mode to check out a movie.



Whichever form you’re using, you won’t be disappointed by the 11.6” HD touchscreen. It even comes along with USB ports, an audio port, an HDMI port, and a m icroSD card reader for a variety of utilities.

Not every computer is a powerhouse. Dell’s Inspiron 15 is a budget laptop at heart. Inside is an Intel Core i3 processor, which, while not high end, will still be more than enough for work and multitasking. Alongside the integrated Intel graphics and 8GB of RAM, you’ll be able to do some light gaming too. You just might have to pass up on Doom Eternal, though.



In terms of storage, you’ll receive a modest 128GB. Fortunately, the hard drive is an SSD, guaranteeing fast startup and data transfer speeds. There are also several USB ports along the side— feel free to plug in some additional storage!

The XPS 13 Touch Laptop is a slim, powerful laptop in Dell’s arsenal. Inside is a capable Intel Core i7 processor along with a hearty 16GB of memory. Admittedly, the integrated graphics card shares the computer’s memory rather than having its own dedicated RAM, but with 16GB, you won’t even notice a difference. This sweet combination of specs makes easy work of mid-range gaming and multitasking.



One of this laptop’s most exciting features is its 2TB of SSD storage. Not only is this fast, but it’s huge. If you’re a photographer or videographer, you could hardly pick a better machine. Plus, it’s so thin and light, you can take it anywhere with ease.

Alienware is a name synonymous with power and speed, and this laptop is no exception. Its Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM open a world of processing possibilities. Of course, the real star is the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. This bad boy is sure to fulfill all of your gaming needs for years to come.



The icing on the cake for this laptop is over half a terabyte of SSD storage. Speed is the name of the game for the M15 gaming laptop, and it’s quickly obvious why once you start gaming.

If you’re in the market for an affordable desktop computer, you’re in luck. This Dell tower comes with some terrific productivity specs, such as an Intel Core i5 processor. When you pair that with its 8GB of RAM, you don’t get the most powerful machine, but you do get more than enough power for multitasking and working. And at over $300 off, it’s hard to complain.



What’s even better is the 256GB SSD inside. And while this isn’t a ton of space, this desktop’s capacity is especially easy to expand. And if you haven’t used a computer with an SSD before, you’re in for a treat.

Fellow gamers, this one’s for you! The Aurora is a real beast of a machine. Naturally, it has the terrific Intel Core i7 processor, but when it comes to RAM, you actually have some options. On the NewEgg page, you can select between 16, 32, and 64GB of RAM. With 32GB or above, you’ll have a hard time overworking this machine in traditional or VR games.

Perhaps just as impressive is this computer’s storage options. Not only does it come with a 2TB HDD (a traditional harddrive), but you can select between a few SSDs too. These are 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Now that’s’a lotta gaming!

A new monitor is always a sight for sore eyes. With a 27-inch, HD 1920x1080 display, this monitor certainly fits the bill. Along with minimal bezels, you’re getting more screen for your buck too. And the refresh rate of 60Hz is built to match this visual quality. It even comes with ComfortView, which reduces the emission of harmful blue light.



This monitor’s got some other interesting features as well. Perhaps the kookiest is the option to turn the screen 90 degrees for a vertical view. Normal tilting and other adjustments are also available for those of us who prefer the traditional point of view.

No VR headset? Get immersed anyway with this massive curved Alienware gaming monitor. Besides being aesthetically next-level, this monitor will make games look that way too. The refresh rate is a staggering 120Hz refresh rate, twice the normal value for monitors. The response time is also just 4 milliseconds, so you’ll have no trouble with input lag in your favorite games.



Enjoy 3.68 million pixels of pure HD detail, and a 21:9 aspect ratio that will reveal every enemy gamer in your path. Don’t keep living your online life boxed in by a puny monitor!

If you’ve felt like you just don’t have enough ports, you’re not alone. Fortunately, Dell makes a variety of docking stations like the WD19. On board are 2 display ports, an HDMI port, 3 USB Type-A ports, 3 USB-C ports, a speaker port, a headset port, and an Ethernet port. Wow, what a mouthful. But for a docking station, you should be looking for a mouthful of utility.



Of course, one of the niftiest things you can do with this docking station is hook up two monitors together. We’d recommend using monitors of the same dimensions, and make sure your computer can handle it too. Once you’re hooked up, you’ll never go back.

This Alienware gaming headset shows off that funky style we’ve come to know and love. On board you’ve got Alienware 7.1 Surround Sound, fit with Hi-fidelity drivers that’ll spice up your game with rich bass and an authentic soundscape. And returning to style for a moment, I’d be silly not to point out the customizable RGB lighting.



A lot of gaming is also about communication. With these headphones you’re in luck there too. Attached is a noise-cancelling mic that ensures your voice rings clear to your allies and foes alike.

Sometimes you need a gaming mouse, but you also need to preserve your wallet. The Alienware AW558 Advanced Gaming Mouse fits this bill. It’s a durable mouse with a rapid response speed and three built-in DPI settings. Oh, and it has 9, count’em 9 programmable buttons.



Aside from being functional, this mouse really looks the part. It’s sleek and ergonomic, with colored lights that you can customize with the Alienware Command Center application.

In an attempt to make Alienware dunk on itself, I’m highlighting this awesome mouse with 10 customizable buttons. But that’s not the only way this mouse steps up the game. Its incredibly accurate optical sensor and response time take the cake among the mice I’ve highlighted here.



But response time and accurate movement aren’t that useful on an unwieldy mouse. Luckily, this thing is both light and ergonomic so you can swing your aim around with speed and accuracy alike.

As great as a mouse is, I’ve found that a keyboard is pretty useful too. This Bluetooth keyboard-mouse combo features a matching pair of quality devices. The mouse shows off a unique curved design and sports 5 buttons in total.



The keyboard has an elegant, minimal design that pairs oh-so-well with its nifty mouse counterpart. Both devices can be connected to Bluetooth-enabled machines, or you can use the included nano dongle to bridge the Bluetooth gap on a non-enabled device.