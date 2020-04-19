Delve Into The Worlds of Xena and Battlestar Galactica With Amazon's Dynamite Sale

Up to 50% off Dynamite Battlestar Galactica and Xena Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Up to 50% off Dynamite Battlestar Galactica and Xena | Amazon



When I was younger, I loved watching Xena: Warrior Princess. Xena was badass! That being said, I didn’t know the Xena story lived on in comic books. So consider my surprise and delight to not only learn about them, but also learn that they’re on sale on Amazon? Both Xena: Warrior Princess and Battlestar Galatica comics are on sale, so whether your poison is fantasy or sci-fi, you’re covered. These are digital copies, however, so make sure you have a good device to read them on!

