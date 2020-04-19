It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Delve Into The Worlds of Xena and Battlestar Galactica With Amazon's Dynamite Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Up to 50% off Dynamite Battlestar Galactica and Xena | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
Up to 50% off Dynamite Battlestar Galactica and Xena | Amazon

When I was younger, I loved watching Xena: Warrior Princess. Xena was badass! That being said, I didn’t know the Xena story lived on in comic books. So consider my surprise and delight to not only learn about them, but also learn that they’re on sale on Amazon? Both Xena: Warrior Princess and Battlestar Galatica comics are on sale, so whether your poison is fantasy or sci-fi, you’re covered. These are digital copies, however, so make sure you have a good device to read them on!

