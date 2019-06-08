Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Dell 15.6" G3 Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti | $700 | Walmart

Right now, this attractive and modestly powerful Dell G3 Gaming Laptop is just $700.



The 15.6-inch PC packs a GTX 1050Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, Intel Core i7 processor, and 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD for storage. While these won’t wow most hardcore gamers, it’s more than capable at taking on 90 percent of the games out there, including Overwatch and Fortnite.

This current $700 price tag is an absolute steal.