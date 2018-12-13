Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Someday gaming laptops won’t look designed by a 14-year-old edgelord. This utopian future is, unfortunately, still a few years away. For now, we’ll just have to settle for affordable, powerful and, yes, ugly machines like this Dell G5 Gaming Laptop.

The 15.6-inch PC packs a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, Intel Core i7 processor, and 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD for storage. While these won’t wow most hardcore gamers, it’s more than capable at taking on 90 percent of the games out there, including Overwatch, Fortnite, and, yes, the included copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Advertisement

Look, as far as gaming PCs go, this one isn’t on the design police’s most wanted list. And at $750, it’s a steal and one of the cheapest we’ve seen on this model.