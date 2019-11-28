Dell Laptops As Low As $199, Desktops Down to $329, and Plenty More

Dell’s Black Friday sales have gone live and there are some doozies in there. Like this Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for a dirt cheap $199, or this basic Dell desktop for $329. The company has hundreds of deals including gaming PCs, monitors, and 4K TVs, so check out the full sale here.
