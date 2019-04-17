Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Micro-mobility is cool again, if you lend any credence to the overnight appearance of electric scooter fleets on the sidewalks of every major city. But why pay for some silicon valley type’s second yacht via an app when you can just buy your own tiny transportation?



Ninebot’s S hoverboard is essentially a rebranded Segway miniPRO. It’s the same weight, can go the same 10 mph for about 12 miles, and perhaps most importantly, it carries the same UL2272 certification, so you don’t have to worry about it exploding under your feet. The only real difference is that the knee steering bar isn’t adjustable, but that’s easily forgivable when you can ride away on this thing for an all-time low $365.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so don’t let it scoot away.