Refurb Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Refurb Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter | $290 | Amazon

Stop renting those dumb scooters, and own your own. Right now, you can pick up a r efurbished Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter for just $290. This particular model can motor down the sidewalk at 15+ mph for over 1.5 miles.

Advertisement

This is a Gold Box item, which means the price is for today only, while supplies last.