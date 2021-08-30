Batman The Telltale Series - The Complete Season (Xbox) | $6 | Microsoft Store

<Gravely voice> Batmannnn! Telltale’s Batman game puts Bruce Wayne front and center, but you won’t need to be a billionaire to afford it, as the digital version of the game is down to just $6 on Xbox One today, complete with all five episodes. You’be played through Telltale’s take on The Walking Dead, you’ve played through Telltale’s take on Borderlands, not see their take on the caped crusader himself.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Shep McAllister on 01/10/2017 and updated with new information on 08/30/2020.