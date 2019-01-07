Image: Amazon

You never know who’s snooping through your mail — or rooting through your trash. If you don’t have the space for a full-on shredder, give yourself some piece of mind with this $8 identity protection roller stamp. With just one swipe, you can easily obscure your personal information on discarded envelopes, bank statements, and other sensitive documents. As they say, identity theft is not a joke.

