Defeat Maskne With Rescue Detox Pads, Now 25% Off [Exclusive]

Mask Rescue Detox Pads (3-pack) KINJA25 Image : Kiss My Face

Mask Rescue Detox Pads (3-pack)| $41 | Kiss My Face | Promo code KINJA25



If you have sensitive skin, then I am the wearing a mask every day must be a time for your face. It’s totally normal to suffer from Maskne, as it’s caused by trapping the sweat, dirt, and oil in between a tight-fitting mask for a number of hours, according to the New York Times.

Well, if you’re tired of seeing pimples all around your face, you should try out Mask Rescue Detox Pads. Only $41 with the exclusive code KINJA25, it’s made with tea tree, retinol, and salicylic acid to restore the proper pH to your skin from all the work you’re doing to avoid catching COVID -19 or spreading it to others. The pads are also vegan and cruelty-fre e, so no animals were harmed in the process. Just because this pandemic is our new normal doesn’t mean your skin has to suffer. Seriously.