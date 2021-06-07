Deep Clean Your Linen Closet and Grab These Quick Dry Bath Towels for $3

Salt Quick Dry Bath Towel Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Salt Quick Dry Bath Towels | $3 | Bed Bath & Beyond



Throwing out things can be very therapeutic. Deep cleaning your linen closet is a great place to start. Now is the time to gift old holey discolored towels to an animal shelter and make space for new ones. Bed Bath and Beyond are here to help. The Salt Quick Dry Bath Towels are just $3, and the hand towels are $2. So you can have a set for only $5.

Advertisement

They are four colors still available. Each towel is made of a soft machine washable cotton blend and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because they are made with an ultra-absorbent texture. The bath towels were designed with zero-twist yarn loops for extra durability.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.