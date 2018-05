15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $92 | Amazon | Clip the $11 coupon

We’ve seen a handful of weighted blanket deals lately, but this is the first time we’ve seen a 15 pounder crack the $100 mark. Just clip the $11 coupon to get it for $92.

These blankets are great for winding down and unburdening your mind at the end of a long day. You know the lead bib they put on you at the dentist when they do X-rays? Remember how nice that weight feels? It’s like that, but for your entire body, and whenever you want.