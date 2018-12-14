Image: Wayfair

Whether or not you’ll be home for Christmas, your house could still probably use an upgrade or two. Wayfair is making it easier than ever to redecorate your space this season with their 48-Hour Blowout sale. Take up to 75% off a range of home essentials, from mattresses and beddings basics to rugs and wall art. But as its name suggests, this sale is a mere two days long. Since it might take you approximately that amount of time to sift through all the discounted items, you should shop now, or risk your ideal home existing only in your dreams.